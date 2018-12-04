Suspects in western Las Vegas home burglary evade police

Las Vegas police responded to a call Monday night that two men had broken into a house in the west valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon, the homeowners who live on the 2200 block of Purple Majesty Court were alerted by their alarm company of “movement in their house” around 8 p.m.

Video showed two men were rummaging through their house, Gordon said, adding the homeowners were not home at the time.

Police set up a perimeter around the house and tried to persuade the intruders to come out, Gordon said.

Officers, along with a K-9 unit, entered the house and discovered the suspects were not inside.

Gordon said the house was deemed clear at 9:19 p.m. He was not sure what, if any, property had been taken.

2200 Purple Majesty Court, las vegas, nv