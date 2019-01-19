Suspicious death reported in northwest Las Vegas, police say

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death in the northwest valley on Friday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called at about 2:30 p.m. to the 3700 block of Bronco Billy Court, near North Durango Drive and West Alexander Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers said.

When police arrived, they determined the situation was suspicious and called homicide detectives to investigate the scene, Meyers said.

Further information about the person’s death was not available Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

3700 block of Bronco Billy Court, Las Vegas