Suspicious device found at Las Vegas apartment not dangerous

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have determined that a suspicious device found after a barricade situation Saturday night in the west valley was not dangerous.

Officers were called about 7:30 p.m. to The Breakers Apartment Homes, 9901 W. Sahara Ave., after report of an armed man “in medical crisis,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Allen Larsen said. The man refused to leave an apartment unit for some time, but eventually came outside and was taken unto custody.

While searching the unit, officers found a “suspicious device” and evacuated nearby apartments, Larsen said.

Metro’s bomb squad and ARMOR unit, an explosives and hazardous materials response team, were called to the scene and later determined the device was a plastic land mine replica, Larsen said. It was deemed not dangerous.

