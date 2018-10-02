Suspicious package at Las Vegas police station found to be benign

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigated the package in its Enterprise Area Command station, 6975 W. Windmill Lane, near South Rainbow Boulevard, and found it posed no threat.

A suspicious package was reported at a southwest Las Vegas Valley police station midday Tuesday, police said. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Investigators have determined that there was no threat from a suspicious package reported at a southwest Las Vegas Valley police station at midday Tuesday.

The investigation at the Metropolitan Police Department’s Enterprise Area Command station at 6975 W. Windmill Lane, lasted roughly two hours before the scene was cleared about 1:45 p.m. Roads near the building were closed during the investigation.

Nearby Southwest Career & Technical Academy, which is about a half mile south of the police station, briefly was locked down during the investigation, Clark County School District police Capt. Roberto Morales said. The school first went on a hard lockdown before transitioning to a soft lockdown, which was lifted about 12:20 p.m., he said.

Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said further details surrounding the package would not be released.

