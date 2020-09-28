90°F
Crime

Suspicious substance at election department was deodorant, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2020 - 1:45 pm
 
Updated September 28, 2020 - 2:23 pm

A suspicious substance found on a letter Monday inside the Clark County Election Department was determined to be deodorant, according to North Las Vegas police.

“The threat has been cleared and all employees were able to return to work,” police said in a statement at 2:15 p.m. “This incident will be under further investigation to see if the deodorant was placed for malice intent.”

An employee found the substance at the building at 965 Trade Drive, according to police spokesman Alexander Cuevas. Police were notified of the incident at 10:15 a.m. Monday, according to a news release.

“An employee at the location became aware of the substance and immediately notified their superior who then made the call to 911,” the release stated. “Upon officers’ arrival, the building was evacuated and the All-Hazard Regional Multi-agency Operations and Response (ARMOR) unit was called to the scene.”

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.

