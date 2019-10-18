Swastika spray-painted on Las Vegas’ Historic Westside church

A photo of the vandalized sign at the Revival Temple Church of God in Christ was posted on Twitter by Assemblyman William McCurdy II, who represents Assembly District 6.

A sign in front of the Revival Temple Church of God in Christ has been removed after vandals painted a swastika on it. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A spray-painted swastika was found Friday morning on the sign of a church in the Historic Westside of Las Vegas, according to a state assemblyman.

A photo of the vandalized sign was posted at 8:45 a.m. on Twitter by Assemblyman William McCurdy II, who represents Assembly District 6. The photo showed a red swastika spray-painted onto the sign of Revival Temple Church of God in Christ at 1601 North Tonopah Drive.

The sign had been removed by Friday afternoon.

“Not what I was expecting my son to point out on the way to school,” McCurdy wrote in his tweet. “Hate is not welcome in our community!”

The Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for further information about the incident on Friday, but dispatch call logs show that it had been reported to police at 6 a.m.

