Swastika spray-painted on Las Vegas’ Historic Westside church
A photo of the vandalized sign at the Revival Temple Church of God in Christ was posted on Twitter by Assemblyman William McCurdy II, who represents Assembly District 6.
A spray-painted swastika was found Friday morning on the sign of a church in the Historic Westside of Las Vegas, according to a state assemblyman.
A photo of the vandalized sign was posted at 8:45 a.m. on Twitter by Assemblyman William McCurdy II, who represents Assembly District 6. The photo showed a red swastika spray-painted onto the sign of Revival Temple Church of God in Christ at 1601 North Tonopah Drive.
The sign had been removed by Friday afternoon.
“Not what I was expecting my son to point out on the way to school,” McCurdy wrote in his tweet. “Hate is not welcome in our community!”
Not what I was expecting my son to point out on the way to school. Hate is not welcome in our community! pic.twitter.com/Nt1DdgZxUD
— William McCurdy II (@WillMcCurdyII) October 18, 2019
The Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for further information about the incident on Friday, but dispatch call logs show that it had been reported to police at 6 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
