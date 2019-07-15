SWAT called to domestic violence incident in central Las Vegas

Police have called their SWAT team to assist as they investigate a domestic violence incident in the central valley that began at 2 a.m. Monday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4100 block of El Cederal Avenue, near South Arville Street and West Oakey Boulevard after reports of two men involved in the unspecified dispute, said Metro Lt. Allen Larsen.

A man who is believed to be armed refused to leave the residence, so SWAT has been called to assist in his apprehension.

Several streets in the area are temporarily closed and residents are asked to avoid the area, Larsen said.

