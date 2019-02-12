SWAT helps police make arrest in south Las Vegas Valley

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metro’s SWAT team assisted detectives make an arrest Monday night in the south valley, according to Las Vegas police.

About 7:50 p.m., Metro detectives arrived on the 7900 block of Crowder Street near South Decatur Boulevard and West Windmill Lane to service a search warrant. One person was taken into custody, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

No further details were immediately available.

