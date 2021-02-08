41°F
Crime

SWAT responds to man who flooded far west Las Vegas apartment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2021 - 4:50 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man who police say flooded his apartment late Sunday caused an apartment building evacuation and a police SWAT response in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 10:51 p.m. police were called to the 4100 block of South Hualapai Way near West Flamingo Road for “a male tenant inside a third-floor apartment who was reportedly throwing items off his balcony.”

“(He) had flooded his apartment, which caused water to leak into apartments below causing their electricity to go off,” Gordon said.

The man refused to exit the apartment when asked by officers. Police then called in the SWAT team, which took the man into custody at about 12:30 a.m.

All of the tenants evacuated from the building were able to get back into their apartments before 1 a.m. Roads closed near the apartment building were re-opened by 1:30 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

