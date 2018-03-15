SWAT takes man into custody, ending Goodsprings standoff

A man is in custody after a nearly seven-hour barricade situation about 40 miles southwest of the Las Vegas Valley.

A man was taken into custody early Thursday after a nearly seven-hour barricade situation about 40 miles southwest of the Las Vegas Valley.

The man barricaded himself in a house alone on the 70 block of South Beacon Street in Goodsprings about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten said.

It was unclear if the man had any weapons, Auten said. SWAT units were sent to the scene about 9 p.m.

At 12:13 a.m. SWAT officers took the man into custody and he was booked at the Clark County Detention Center, according to Lt. Daniel Alvarado. No injuries were reported.

