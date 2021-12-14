SWAT team seals off neighborhood near school in southeast Las Vegas

A Las Vegas police SWAT unit responded to a neighborhood near a middle school in southeast Las Vegas early Tuesday and closed several streets in the area.

Las Vegas police, including a SWAT unit respond to a neighborhood near a middle school in southeast Las Vegas early Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It was not immediately clear what prompted the unit to respond to Chinchilla Avenue near Tropicana Avenue and Sandhill Road just after 7 a.m. Police had closed off Sandhill in both directions just south of Harmon Avenue, and were rerouting traffic around the area. Several neighborhood streets in the immediate area were also closed.

The Woodbury Middle School is immediately adjacent to the scene. It was not immediately known if the school had ordered a lockdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

