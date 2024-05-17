94°F
Teacher arrested, accused of abusing student at west Las Vegas school

Eryka Westover (Metropolitan Police Department)

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2024 - 11:35 am
 

A teacher at a school in the western Las Vegas Valley has been arrested after she was accused of abusing a student, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The teacher was identified by Las Vegas police as 33-year-old Eryka Westover.

Authorities said a report was completed with Las Vegas police on April 1 that alleged a student had been abused by a teacher at a learning institute in the 9000 block of Hillpointe Road near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards.

Police said abuse and neglect detectives took over the investigation, and on Friday, Westover was arrested as a suspect in the case. She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of felony child abuse or neglect.

No further information was immediately available on the case.

Anyone with information about the case or who knows of other victims is urged to contact the Metro abuse and neglect section at 702-828-3364 or at abuseneglectreporting@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

