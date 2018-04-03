Teacher arrested on DUI charge in crash at North Las Vegas school

An elementary schoolteacher was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash near a North Las Vegas school.

April Shepard (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

April Shepard, 46, struck two cars parked along Tonopah Avenue outside Tom Williams Elementary School, according to Clark County School District police.

Police do not suspect she had been drinking alcohol, school police Capt. Ken Young said, and were “waiting on the confirmation to what it was.”

Tuesday was the first day of school after spring break. No injuries were reported, and no students were involved, police said.

Shepard is a fourth-grade teacher at the school and has been with the district since 1996. She faces a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence with accident.

When she is released from custody, she will be assigned to home, according to school district officials.

Shepard is the 12th district employee arrested this school year, according to Review-Journal records.

