Teen accused of sexually assaulting Eldorado High School teacher identified

Police said the teen was suspected of beating and sexually assaulting a teacher at Eldorado High School around 3:30 p.m. Thursday after he went to her to discuss his grades.

Eldorado High School at 1139 N. Linn Lane in Las Vegas is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

Eldorado High School in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jail records identified the teenager accused of beating and sexually assaulting a Clark County School District teacher.

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, 16, was arrested Friday and booked on six felony counts: sexual assault, three counts of attempted murder, robbery and battery with intent to commit sex assault, according to jail records.

Police said a 16-year-old student was suspected of beating and sexually assaulting a teacher at Eldorado High School around 3:30 p.m. Thursday after he went to the teacher to discuss his grades. They did not identify the suspect.

The crime prompted the Clark County Education Association and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday to demand a safer environment for teachers amid a rise in fights and weapons on campuses across the Clark County School District.

Martinez Garcia was being held on $500,000 bail and was scheduled to appear in court again Tuesday, according to court records.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.