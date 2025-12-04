48°F
Teen arrested after police helicopter spots car going up to 140 mph

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested an 18-year-old early Monday after the department’s helicopter spotted a sedan speeding between 120 and 140 mph on U.S. Highway 95. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2025 - 5:27 pm
 

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested an 18-year-old early Monday after the department’s helicopter spotted a sedan speeding between 120 and 140 mph on U.S. Highway 95, according to an X post from the department.

AIR5 first saw the light-colored sedan around 12:30 a.m. near Charleston Boulevard, police said in a the post. The car was weaving through traffic, passing on the shoulder and at one point sparking as it sped down the freeway.

Police called the incident “Dangerous, deadly, and downright dumb.”

Officers said the helicopter tracked the vehicle until a patrol unit stopped it on the southbound Interstate 15 ramp off of U.S. 95.

Police said the teenage driver showed signs of impairment. Three passengers — ages 16, 17 and 18 — were inside the car.

The driver was arrested and the car was impounded, Metro said.

LVMPD said the incident highlights the department’s crackdown on dangerous driving amid a deadly year on local roads. So far in 2025, 148 people have been killed in traffic incidents within their jurisdiction, according to the department.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

