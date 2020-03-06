Teen arrested for gun, marijuana at high school in Las Vegas

A 16-year-old student was arrested at Cimarron High School on Thursday after he brought a gun to school, Clark Count School District police said.

A 16-year-old student was arrested at a northwest Las Vegas Valley high school on Thursday after he brought a gun to school, Clark Count School District police said.

The 16-year-old is a student at Cimarron-Memorial High School, 2301 N Tenaya Way, school police Sgt. Bryan Zink said Friday. He was arrested after police discovered a gun in his front pocket.

Officers were called because “the kid had a strong smell of marijuana emitting from his person, and so he was brought into the dean’s office and the police got involved,” Zink said.

The student was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center, and he faces charges of possession of a deadly weapon on school property, carrying a concealed weapon, minor in possession of a firearm, obstructing a police officer and possession of marijuana with intent to sell, Zink said.

Further information was not immediately available.

