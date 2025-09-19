85°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Teen arrested in ‘sophisticated cyber crime’ attacks against Las Vegas casinos

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Attorney Ofelia Markarian joins the family of Julio Bravo as they speak to the public in Las Ve ...
‘Always our protector’: Family of slain Las Vegas teen want juvenile suspects tried as adults
A new leader is running the FBI’s Las Vegas office, which has undergone multiple management c ...
FBI Las Vegas office has a new leader after reported firing of predecessor
A window, apparently damaged by gunfire, is removed by workers on the west side of W Las Vegas ...
Shooting at Las Vegas Strip resort property injures 1
An American Airlines jetliner is seen in Denver on Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/David Zalu ...
Las Vegas woman duct taped on plane after assaulting flight attendant, FBI says
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2025 - 3:48 pm
 
Updated September 19, 2025 - 4:23 pm

A teenager has been arrested in a “sophisticated cyber crime” case, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department has released the following statement:

“Between August 2023 and October 2023, multiple Las Vegas casino properties became the targets of sophisticated network intrusions which were attributed to an organized cyber threat-actor group known by several names to include, “Scattered Spider”, “Octo Tempest”, “UNC3944”, and/or “0ktapus”.

Due to the nature of the crime, the FBI’’s Las Vegas Cyber Task Force, which includes the LVMPD Cyber Investigative Group, took over the investigation.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify a teenage male as a suspect in the case. On Sept. 17, the juvenile suspect surrendered himself to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center where he was booked for the following charges:

— Three counts of Obtaining and Using Personal Identifying Information of Another Person to Harm or

Impersonate Person

— One count of Extortion

— One count of Conspiracy to Commit Extortion

— One count of Unlawful Acts Regarding Computers

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office is seeking to transfer the juvenile to the criminal division, where he would face these charges as an adult.”

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES