Teen arrested in ‘sophisticated cyber crime’ attacks against Las Vegas casinos

A teenager has been arrested in a “sophisticated cyber crime” case involving several Las Vegas casinos, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department has released the following statement:

“Between August 2023 and October 2023, multiple Las Vegas casino properties became the targets of sophisticated network intrusions which were attributed to an organized cyber threat-actor group known by several names to include, “Scattered Spider”, “Octo Tempest”, “UNC3944”, and/or “0ktapus”.

Due to the nature of the crime, the FBI’’s Las Vegas Cyber Task Force, which includes the LVMPD Cyber Investigative Group, took over the investigation.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify a teenage male as a suspect in the case. On Sept. 17, the juvenile suspect surrendered himself to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center where he was booked for the following charges:

— Three counts of Obtaining and Using Personal Identifying Information of Another Person to Harm or

Impersonate Person

— One count of Extortion

— One count of Conspiracy to Commit Extortion

— One count of Unlawful Acts Regarding Computers

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office is seeking to transfer the juvenile to the criminal division, where he would face these charges as an adult.”