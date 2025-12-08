Teen charged as fourth suspect in Piero’s explosion case

Joseph Gutierrez, 18, faces five felony charges, including manufacturing or possessing an explosive or incendiary device, first-degree arson, conspiracy to commit first-degree arson, and, in a separate case, transporting an explosive.

An image from the video released of the explosion at Piero's Italian Cuisine on Thursday, November 13, 2025. (Clark County District Court)

A fourth suspect faces charges in connection with last month’s explosion at Piero’s Italian Cuisine.

Joseph Gutierrez, 18, faces five felony charges, including manufacturing or possessing an explosive or incendiary device, first-degree arson, conspiracy to commit first-degree arson, and in a separate case, transporting an explosive. He was arrested on Friday, according to jail booking records.

Gutierrez — who was out on parole in another case — be held without bail during a court appearance Saturday, according to court records. He appeared in court again on Monday and was appointed a defense attorney and ordered to stay away from Piero’s.

Gutierrez and three others have been accused of involvement in a conspiracy where a makeshift explosive — a pipe bomb concealed within a gas can — was left outside Piero’s on Nov 13.

The bomb could have “burned Piero’s to the ground” had it been configured differently, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors have also said that at least four people were identified as suspects after police obtained surveillance footage showing two men — one on foot and the other on a scooter — outside the restaurant around 2 a.m. that morning. Electronic device records were also used as evidence.

A week after the explosion, John Navarro, 35, Sarah Hernandez and Phillip Gonzales, 54, were indicted and charged with manufacturing or possessing an explosive or incendiary device, first-degree arson and conspiracy to commit first-degree arson, prosecutors said.

They are currently in custody, according to prosecutors.

