Teen charged with bringing gun onto Henderson high school campus

Clark County School District police cars. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A 17-year-old was arrested on Friday for bringing a gun onto the Green Valley High School campus in Henderson in a car, according to school police.

A staff member observed the gun in the car and alerted police, who were able to identify the driver and take him into custody at around 11 a.m., according to Lt. Darnell Couthen.

The teenager was not a student at the school, Couthen said.

He was charged with being a minor in possession of a firearm and trespassing.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.