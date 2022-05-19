Teen dies after riding skateboard while clinging to vehicle

Witnesses told police the boy fell off the skateboard and was run over.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 15-year-old boy died Tuesday, police said, after he was run over by a Jeep from which he had been hanging off the side.

The teen, whose name was not released, was riding a skateboard and holding onto a 2019 Jeep Wrangler driving near Forsythe Drive and Skywood Way at around 9 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Witnesses told police the boy fell off the skateboard and was run over. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

The driver of the Jeep, 19-year-old Destine Jimenez, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for driving while impaired and driving without a license, police said. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, according to jail records.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.