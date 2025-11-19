49°F
Crime

Teen driver charged after deadly 12-car crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas and North Las Vegas firefighters work the area as numerous vehicles are involved in a ...
Las Vegas and North Las Vegas firefighters work the area as numerous vehicles are involved in a deadly crash scene on West Cheyenne Avenue at North Jones Boulevard on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Metropolitan Police officers work with North Las Vegas firefighters as numerous vehicles are in ...
Metropolitan Police officers work with North Las Vegas firefighters as numerous vehicles are involved in a deadly crash scene on West Cheyenne Avenue at North Jones Boulevard on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2025 - 7:02 am
 

A teenager faces reckless driving charges after police said he caused a 12-vehicle crash in the Northwest that left two people dead.

Jose Gutierrez, 19, was transported to University Medical Center and booked in absentia on four counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

The Metropolitan Police Department has said that, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Gutierrez was driving an Infiniti G37 east on West Cheyenne Avenue as he approached North Jones Boulevard, where several vehicles were stopped at a red light.

Gutierrez, who officers said was traveling at “a high rate of speed,” did not slow down before he hit the stopped vehicles. A news release from Metro said that Gutierrez’s passenger, an unidentified 20-year-old woman, and a driver from another vehicle, an unidentified 38-year-old man, died at the scene.

Other people involved in the crash were also taken to UMC for treatment, with one in critical condition.

Gutierrez is due in court on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

