Teen killed in downtown Las Vegas shooting identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2022 - 8:07 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A man fatally wounded in a downtown Las Vegas shooting was identified as Miguel Anguiano, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Las Vegas police said they believe the 19-year-old was shot about 7:30 p.m. Friday near 13th Street and Mesquite Avenue.

After he was shot, Anguiano got into his car, which he later crashed into a parked car less than a mile away on Bonanza Road, police said.

The North Las Vegas resident died at University Medical Center.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

