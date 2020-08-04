Teen Las Vegas girls killed in crosswalk; driver held on DUI charges

Two teenage Las Vegas girls were killed Monday night by a vehicle while in a crosswalk. The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.

An SUV struck two pedestrians near Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue about 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Two pedestrians died, one at the scene and another at a hospital. (LVMPD Traffic Bureau via Facebook)

A downed tree is the only sign Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, after an auto-pedestrian crash killed two 17-year-old Las Vegas girls on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two teenage Las Vegas girls were struck by a vehicle and killed Monday night while walking in a crosswalk, and the driver in the case has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, police say.

Ebone Whitaker, 38, of Las Vegas, was driving a 2012 Mercedes south on Maryland Parkway, approaching the intersection with Katie Avenue, when she lost control of the vehicle, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Her sport utility vehicle left the roadway to the right, traveled over the curb and struck a traffic sign before continuing south and hitting the two girls as they were crossing East Katie in a marked crosswalk.

One of the teens was forced into the roadway and came to rest underneath a different Mercedes driven by a 55-year-old Las Vegas man. The second teen was thrown into a nearby McDonald’s drive-thru lane, police said. Whitaker’s vehicle continued farther, striking a tree and a traffic pole. The falling tree struck two other vehicles.

One of the teens died at the scene. The second teen was pronounced dead a short time later at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Las Vegas police initially said both teens were 17, but one was later identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Nelly Amaya-Ramirez, 16, of Las Vegas. Cause and manner of death for Amaya-Ramirez were pending. The release of the second teen’s name was awaiting notification of next of kin, the coroner’s office said.

Whitaker suffered serious injuries and “displayed signs of being impaired,” police said. She was hospitalized Tuesday morning at Sunrise, where police said she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in death.

The Las Vegas Police Traffic Bureau posted on its Facebook page about the crash Tuesday morning.

“A horrific and 100% preventable fatal crash took the lives of two pedestrians at Maryland Parkway/Katie,” the traffic bureau wrote. “Both juveniles were crossing the street when a suspected impaired driver plowed into them while they were in the crosswalk.”

