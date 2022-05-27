Teen run over after clinging to side of Jeep identified

Anthony De La Torre-Lopez, 15, fell off a skateboard near Forsythe Drive and Skywood Way on May 13.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified the 15-year-old boy who was run over after holding onto the side of a Jeep while riding a skateboard.

Anthony De La Torre-Lopez of Las Vegas died on May 17 from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

He was run over by Destiny Jimenez, 19, on May 13 near Forsythe Drive and Skywood Way, police said.

Anthony fell off the skateboard and was run over by the rear tire of the Jeep. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Jimenez told police she had consumed alcohol and smoked a marijuana joint prior to the crash, according to her arrest report.

Jimenez is charged with DUI resulting in death, reckless driving, and driving without a valid license, according to court records.

She posted $50,000 bail and is due back in court on Aug. 9. She has been ordered to not drive, not consume alcohol or drugs and continue to be monitored for alcohol and drugs, court records show.

