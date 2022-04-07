84°F
Teenager arrested after loaded gun found at high school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2022 - 12:51 pm
 
Updated April 7, 2022 - 1:37 pm
Cheyenne High School (Google street view)
This 2018 file photo shows Cheyenne High School, at 3200 W. Alexander Road, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

A teenage boy was arrested Wednesday after a gun was found in a school bathroom.

Clark County School District discovered the loaded .380-caliber gun at Cheyenne High School after staff reported the weapon was on a bathroom floor, according to a statement from Clark County School District police Lt. Bryan Zink.

A 17-year-old student was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, carrying a concealed weapon and being a minor in possession of a firearm.

No injuries were reported, Zink said.

The child’s name was not released.

In a statement from Cheyenne High School Principal Zachary Robbins said students were “misbehaving in a restroom” when staff found the weapon. Robbins said disciplinary action would be taken but he did not go into further detail.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

