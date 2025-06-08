102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Teenager dies in North Las Vegas homicide

(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
From left, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore, and Las Veg ...
Trump’s pardon of Michele Fiore saved her from paying restitution, attorneys say
(Getty Images)
DUI suspected in pedestrian’s death in central Las Vegas Valley
Henderson Police and Fire Departments pictured, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ ...
Lawsuit: Henderson police K-9 bit off man’s finger as he tried to surrender
The Clark County Fire Department truck pictured on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuay ...
Clark County fire captain accused of stealing fentanyl from station
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2025 - 12:58 pm
 
Updated June 8, 2025 - 1:07 pm

A teenager died in a homicide in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Officers responded to a business in the 3100 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, which is near North Belmont Street and Thomas Avenue, in response to a shooting at 1:55 a.m. Sunday, police said.

There, police found an unresponsive 17-year-old boy, according to a statement from the department.

“Medical personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures, but unfortunately the male succumbed to his injuries,” North Las Vegas police said.

The suspect in the homicide left the scene before the officers arrived, police said.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.

 

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES