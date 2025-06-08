Teenager dies in North Las Vegas homicide

A teenager died in a homicide in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Officers responded to a business in the 3100 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, which is near North Belmont Street and Thomas Avenue, in response to a shooting at 1:55 a.m. Sunday, police said.

There, police found an unresponsive 17-year-old boy, according to a statement from the department.

“Medical personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures, but unfortunately the male succumbed to his injuries,” North Las Vegas police said.

The suspect in the homicide left the scene before the officers arrived, police said.

