Teen’s death tied to gang, and witnesses receiving threats, prosecutors say

A judge held a hearing for six suspects in the killing of a 17-year-old who was walking home from an 11-year-old’s birthday party in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Luis Alfredo Pizarro-Cardena, 19, left, one of six suspects facing a murder charge in the death of 17-year-old Luis Garcia-Molina who was shot and killed while walking home from a party, appears in North Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Justice of the Peace Kalani Hoo presides during a court hearing for six suspects facing a murder charge in the death of 17-year-old Luis Garcia-Molina who was shot and killed while walking home from a party, appears in North Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Damian Delgado, 18, one of six suspects facing a murder charge in the death of 17-year-old Luis Garcia-Molina who was shot and killed while walking home from a party, appears in North Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Juan Rodriguez-Jimenez, 19, one of six suspects facing a murder charge in the death of 17-year-old Luis Garcia-Molina who was shot and killed while walking home from a party, appears in North Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jesus Ramirez, 20, standing, one of six suspects facing a murder charge in the death of 17-year-old Luis Garcia-Molina who was shot and killed while walking home from a party, appears in North Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Luis Alfredo Pizarro-Cardena, 19, from left, Juan Rodriguez-Jimenez, 19, Jesus Ramirez, 20, and Damian Delgado, 18, four of six suspect facing a murder charge in the death of 17-year-old Luis Garcia-Molina who was shot and killed while walking home from a party, appear in North Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. At right is attorney Ryan Helmick, who is representing Delgado. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Luis Alfredo Pizarro-Cardena, 19, from left, Juan Rodriguez-Jimenez, 19, Jesus Ramirez, 20, and Damian Delgado, 18, four of six suspect facing a murder charge in the death of 17-year-old Luis Garcia-Molina who was shot and killed while walking home from a party, walk out of the courtroom in North Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At a Thursday hearing for six suspects in the killing of a 17-year-old walking home from an 11-year-old’s birthday party, prosecutors said witnesses in the case have received threats.

Damian Delgado, Jesus Ramirez, Victor Cardena-Pizarro, Juan Rodriguez-Jimenez, Luis Pizarro-Cardena and Daniel Murillo face charges of murder with use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder and failing to stop for a police officer.

Prosecutors said in a criminal complaint filed Wednesday that the fatal shooting of Luis Garcia-Molina Sunday evening was tied to the Clika Los Primos gang.

“We already have people threatening our witnesses,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Schwartzer told North Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Kalani Hoo.

Some of the defendants now have lawyers.

Attorney Ryan Helmick represents Delgado.

Scott Coffee is Ramirez’s attorney.

Defense attorney Jack Buchanan said he was representing Cardena-Pizarro, who had been released from custody and did not appear in court. Buchanan entered a not guilty plea for his client.

Murillo was also not present. Schwartzer said he was the driver during a police chase and one of the shooters. He asked Hoo to issue an arrest warrant for him.

The judge granted the prosecutor’s request.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, police received a 911 call from a person who said his brother was shot near 4768 Corsaire Ave. Officers found Garcia-Molina on the ground with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds, the report said.

Police attempted to stop a Chevrolet Silverado that had fled the area, the report said. Officers pursued the truck to Henderson and arrested six males.

During the chase, police said the truck’s occupants appeared to be discarding things from the vehicle.

Garcia-Molina’s family remembered him as their “angelito,” or little angel.

“He was a child who was just beginning to live and had many dreams to achieve,” his cousin, Lesly Molina, wrote in Spanish in a GoFundMe in his honor. “At his young age he won our hearts with his charisma and witticisms.”

As of Thursday morning, the campaign had raised just under $1,000 for a future funeral, which has yet to be set.

