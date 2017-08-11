ad-fullscreen
Crime

Text message prompts evacuation of state building in downtown Las Vegas

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2017 - 12:31 pm
 

A text message threat prompted the evacuation of the Grant Sawyer State Office building on Friday morning.

At about 11 a.m. the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received reports of a threat sent to a Sawyer Building employee, Metro spokesperson Laura Meltzer said.

Police checked the building and found nothing threatening inside. Meltzer said employees will be permitted to reenter the building soon, Meltzer said. The building is at 555 E Washington Ave. in downtown Las Vegas.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.

 

