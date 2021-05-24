There’s a new dog in town. North Las Vegas introduces arson K-9.

Jersey, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador, has joined the North Las Vegas Fire Department as its new accelerant detection K-9.

New North Las Vegas Fire Department accelerant detection K-9, Jersey, at Fire Station 52 on Losee Road Monday, May 24, 2021. The two-year-old yellow Labrador and Fire Investigator/K-9 handler Captain Darcy Loewen recently graduated from the State Farm Arson Dog Training Program in New Hampshire. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The North Las Vegas Fire Department has a new recruit.

Jersey, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador, has joined the department as its new accelerant detection K-9. Jersey was officially introduced to members of the news media at a Monday event, according to a news release.

Jersey and fire investigator/K-9 handler Capt. Darcy Loewen recently graduated from an arson dog training program in New Hampshire.

