Crime

There’s a new dog in town. North Las Vegas introduces arson K-9.

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2021 - 1:25 pm
 
New North Las Vegas Fire Department accelerant detection K-9, Jersey, at Fire Station 52 on Los ...
New North Las Vegas Fire Department accelerant detection K-9, Jersey, at Fire Station 52 on Losee Road Monday, May 24, 2021. The two-year-old yellow Labrador and Fire Investigator/K-9 handler Captain Darcy Loewen recently graduated from the State Farm Arson Dog Training Program in New Hampshire. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The North Las Vegas Fire Department has a new recruit.

Jersey, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador, has joined the department as its new accelerant detection K-9. Jersey was officially introduced to members of the news media at a Monday event, according to a news release.

Jersey and fire investigator/K-9 handler Capt. Darcy Loewen recently graduated from an arson dog training program in New Hampshire.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

