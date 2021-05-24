There’s a new dog in town. North Las Vegas introduces arson K-9.
Jersey, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador, has joined the North Las Vegas Fire Department as its new accelerant detection K-9.
Jersey, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador, has joined the department as its new accelerant detection K-9. Jersey was officially introduced to members of the news media at a Monday event, according to a news release.
Jersey and fire investigator/K-9 handler Capt. Darcy Loewen recently graduated from an arson dog training program in New Hampshire.
