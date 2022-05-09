Thieves steal cherished Girl Scouts statue

Two thieves stole a cherished statue that sits in front of the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada office over the weekend in Las Vegas.

Two thieves stole a cherished statue that sits in front of the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada office over the weekend in Las Vegas.

“Stolen!” The Girl Scouts wrote on their social media pages. “Our bronze statue ‘Grace’ was swiped.”

The Girl Scouts office is at 2941 Harris Ave. All that remained in front of the offices Monday morning was the pedestal where the statue previously sat. The 2003 statue of is by artist J.R. Eason.

“To be in grace is to be at peace within; To realize this blessing is a gift from Him,” a sign in front of the statue reads.

Las Vegas police are investigating. The Girl Scouts can be reached at 702-385-3677 if you have any information on the whereabouts of the statue.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.