Thieves take golf carts on eve of Shriners Open event in Summerlin

Several golf carts were stolen Sunday night from a Summerlin course where some of the world’s top golfers will compete this week in the PGA Tour’s Shriners Open.

Brooks Koepka tees off on one during the second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at TPC Summerlin. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Fans congregate on The Hill during the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Glenn Pinkerton/ Las Vegas News Bureau

Thieves stole several golf carts Sunday night from a Summerlin course where some of the world’s top golfers will compete this week in the PGA Tour’s Shriners Open, police said.

About 10 carts were taken from TPC Summerlin course just after 8 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. Some carts have been recovered in surrounding areas, he said, but all of the thieves are at large.

The person who called police reported seeing people driving the carts near the 1600 block of Village Center Circle, near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive, Gordon said.

The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open is the sixth event of the tour’s wrap-around season.

Preliminary events, including the Charley Hoffman Foundation Pro Am, start Monday, while the first round of professional competition begins Thursday.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

1700 Village Center Cir, Las Vegas, NV 89134