Crime

Thieves take golf carts on eve of Shriners Open event in Summerlin

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2017 - 11:49 pm
 

Thieves stole several golf carts Sunday night from a Summerlin course where some of the world’s top golfers will compete this week in the PGA Tour’s Shriners Open, police said.

About 10 carts were taken from TPC Summerlin course just after 8 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. Some carts have been recovered in surrounding areas, he said, but all of the thieves are at large.

The person who called police reported seeing people driving the carts near the 1600 block of Village Center Circle, near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive, Gordon said.

The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open is the sixth event of the tour’s wrap-around season.

Preliminary events, including the Charley Hoffman Foundation Pro Am, start Monday, while the first round of professional competition begins Thursday.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

