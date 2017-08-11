Threat prompts evacuation of state building in downtown Las Vegas

A text message threat prompted the evacuation of the Grant Sawyer State Office building on Friday morning.

Grant Sawyer State Office Building (Screengrab/Google Streetview)

At about 11 a.m. the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received reports of a threat sent to a Sawyer Building employee, Metro spokesperson Laura Meltzer said.

Police checked the building and found nothing threatening inside. Meltzer said employees will be permitted to reenter the building soon, Meltzer said. The building is at 555 E Washington Ave. in downtown Las Vegas.

