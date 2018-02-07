Three men shot, two fatally, near downtown Las Vegas

The shooting happened about 8:20 p.m. at May Avenue and Center Drive. Two men died at the scene and the third was taken to University Medical Center, where he was expected to survive.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene near May Avenue and Center Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and U.S. 95 in the eastern valley on Tuesday night. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three men were shot, two fatally, Tuesday night near downtown Las Vegas, police said.

The shooting happened about 8:20 p.m. at May Avenue and Center Drive. Two men died at the scene and the third was taken to University Medical Center, where he was expected to survive.

Officers did not have a description of the shooter, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

