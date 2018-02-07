Three men shot, two fatally, near downtown Las Vegas

Three men were shot, two fatally, Tuesday night near downtown Las Vegas, police said.
The shooting happened about 8:20 p.m. at May Avenue and Center Drive. Two men died at the scene and the third was taken to University Medical Center, where he was expected to survive.
Officers did not have a description of the shooter, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
No more information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
May Ave Center Dr Las Vegas, NV 89104