Crime

Three men shot, two fatally, near downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2018 - 10:28 pm
 
Updated February 6, 2018 - 11:04 pm

Three men were shot, two fatally, Tuesday night near downtown Las Vegas, police said.

The shooting happened about 8:20 p.m. at May Avenue and Center Drive. Two men died at the scene and the third was taken to University Medical Center, where he was expected to survive.

Officers did not have a description of the shooter, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Crime Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like