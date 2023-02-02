‘Time is of essence’: FSE getting police substation after spate of crime

On Wednesday, the City Council green-lit a tentative lease agreement with the parent company of the tourist attraction in downtown Las Vegas.

Deputies with the Las Vegas Marshals Office patrol the Fremont Street Experience on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Metro officers detain a suspect at the Fremont Street Experience on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Deputies with the Las Vegas Marshals Office patrol the Fremont Street Experience on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Security officers patrol the Fremont Street Experience on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Security officers screen people as they walk through a metal detector before entering the Fremont Street Experience on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The city of Las Vegas plans to open a police substation at the Fremont Street Experience.

On Wednesday, the City Council green-lit a tentative lease agreement with the parent company of the tourist attraction in downtown Las Vegas.

The 7,730-square foot substation will be operated by the city’s Department of Public Safety, the Metropolitan Police Department and Fremont Street Experience security.

It will allow people to file police reports, and the law enforcement agencies and security firm will be able to share intelligence and live surveillance footage, the city said.

City officials said Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill vowed to staff the station 24/7. The entities will have individual and shared spaces with Metro and city marshals occupying about 4,000-square feet, the city said.

The facility is projected to open “later this year” with an open house for the community as soon as the next couple of weeks, the city said.

“Time is of essence,” Mayor Carolyn Goodman said. “We want it done; we want to protect our people. We want to make sure everybody has a wonderful time down here, and can feel very secure.”

The tentative agreement for 425 Fremont St. — drawn up for five years with a renewal option — calls for the city to pay nearly $12,000 a month in rent, utilities and maintenance. Negotiations about leasing parking spaces for staff at the “red garage” adjacent to the Fremont Street Experience will occur in the future, city officials said.

Total costs could change and are dependent on who decides to fund construction. The city could open a bidding process with independent contractors, or the Fremont Street Experience could expedite the process by constructing the substation itself, and then recoup the cost from the city.

“There’s nothing more important to me than the safety of our community,” said Andrew Simon, president and CEO of Fremont Street Experience.

Last summer, Metro, marshals and private security upped weekend surveillance after a spate of violent crime, including a fight that led to a man being fatally shot, and a bystander wounded.

The measures included metal detectors, bag checks and a restriction on unaccompanied people under the age of 21.

During the first weekend the changes were made in July, Metro said it had received no reports of violent crime, aggravated assaults or robberies.

Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, whose ward encompasses the tourist attraction, said the substation can be a game changer.

“What I love is that we’re breaking down silos and we’re coming together to share that information to keep public safety at the top of our priorities,” she said.

After the unanimous vote to push the project forward, Goodman said: “The stars are aligned. Let’s get it going, please.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.