Tina Tintor remembered by friend as ‘a force to be reckoned with’

“She was never afraid to be herself,” the friend said of Tina Tintor, who died in a crash involving Raiders star Henry Ruggs. “She never grew out of that.”

Tina Tintor was “unapologetically herself in every way,” even as a teenager, a time usually marked by self-doubt and uncertainty.

“She was a force to be reckoned with in the best possible way,” Mia Galvan, a high school friend, recalled on Friday, three days after Tintor was killed in a fiery crash involving then-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs. “She was never afraid to be herself. She never grew out of that.”

Early on Tuesday, Tintor, a 2016 graduate of Durango High School, was driving home after taking her dog, Max, on a late-night walk with her best friend, Bojana Filipovic. Tintor was headed down Rainbow Boulevard, toward her family’s home, when she was rear-ended by a speeding Chevrolet Corvette Stingray driven by Ruggs, according to authorities.

On Wednesday evening, Filipovic visited the crash site, where she told reporters that she and Tintor often went to dog parks to walk Max and hang out, according to reports by KVVU-TV, Channel 5 and KLAS-TV, Channel 8.

“We met when we were 5 years old in the same neighborhood she lives in now,” Filipovic said. “That’s where she was heading.”

Clark County property records show that Tintor was about 2 miles from home when she was killed. Mere seconds before the crash, the Corvette was traveling at 156 mph, more than 110 mph over the speed limit in the residential area, according to a prosecutor.

The prosecutor said Tintor’s Toyota RAV4 was struck with “such violent force” that it burst into flames, trapping her and Max inside the SUV despite rescue efforts by witnesses who had stopped to help.

Tintor died in the RAV4 as a result of the fire, the prosecutor said. She was 23.

Ruggs was released from the Raiders later that night. He faces charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving. Authorities have said additional charges are expected to be filed against Ruggs related to a weapon found in the vehicle and the injuries his girlfriend, who was in the front seat of the Corvette, suffered in the crash.

Seemingly overnight, Tintor’s name was pushed into the national spotlight, printed and broadcast again and again in headlines and TV news segments next to the football player’s name.

“To see her name and face all over the news was the most unreal moment to have to grasp,” said Galvan, who doesn’t want her friend’s name or story to get lost in the mix of the overwhelming national attention.

Tintor was kind, funny and smart. A hard worker with big dreams, but spontaneous and fun, too. Like that time in high school when Tintor and Galvan “impulsively bleached” their hair because Tintor had extra hair dye sitting in her bathroom cabinet. And because they were bored.

During the height of the COVID-19 shut down last year, when widespread panic led to empty store shelves, Galvan had posted on social media that she was having trouble finding baby wipes for her son. Tintor messaged her “so quick,” she said, and asked when and where she could drop off some wipes.

“She was always going out of her way in any way she could for her friends,” she said. “A friendship like hers will be hard to find again.”

Tintor’s parents have not publicly commented on the crash, but through their attorney on Thursday, released a statement that read, in part: “Tina’s tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could ever comprehend. Family was everything to Tina, and she was the light of her parents’ life.”

According to the statement, Tintor had called Las Vegas home since she was a baby. Her brother, Djordje, has said their family escaped war-torn Serbia in 2000 before moving to the valley.

Filipovic, Tintor’s best friend for nearly 20 years, told the TV stations on Wednesday that the two recently had been “talking about going to Serbia together.” Both Serbian immigrants, Tintor and Filipovic immediately bonded over their shared cultural heritage, according to the TV stations.

“She was just about to get her citizenship, and everything was going swell,” said Filipovic, who told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday that she wasn’t ready to comment further.

According to Djordje Tintor, who spoke with NBC News, his sister “had recently started a work-from-home customer service job for an insurance company with hopes for a career in computer programing.”

The woman’s death has touched the Las Vegas community, drawing friends, relatives and strangers alike to the site of the crash near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway. There, two makeshift memorials with candles, balloons and bouquets have grown considerably in just three days.

On Thursday, a woman named Kathy came to the intersection with a bundle of flowers. She said she didn’t know Tintor, but as a resident of the area for three decades, she wanted to pay respect to her neighbor. When the florist found out Kathy’s destination, she discounted the bouquet from $60 to $10.

A vigil to honor Tintor and her 3-year-old golden retriever is expected to take place Friday evening at the intersection.

