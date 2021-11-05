Tina Tintor remembered by longtime friend as ‘a force to be reckoned with’

“She was never afraid to be herself,” the friend said of Tina Tintor, who died in a crash involving Raiders star Henry Ruggs. “She never grew out of that.”

Tina Tintor, right, and longtime friend Mia Galvan in 2016 during a rehearsal for their high school graduation. Tintor, who was killed on Nov. 2, 2021, in a fiery crash involving Raiders star Henry Ruggs, graduated from Durango High School in 2016. (Mia Galvan)

Tina Tintor, left, and longtime friend Mia Galvan in 2016 during a rehearsal for their high school graduation. Tintor, who was killed on Nov. 2, 2021, in a fiery crash involving Raiders star Henry Ruggs, graduated from Durango High School in 2016. (Mia Galvan)

A photo of Tina Tintor and her dog Max in a memorial at Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, near the crash site where she was killed in a fiery crash involving Raiders star Henry Ruggs. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Close family friends of Tina Tintor, who declined to give their names, light candles at a her memorial at Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, near the site where she was killed in a fiery crash involving Raiders star Henry Ruggs. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Tina Tintor was “unapologetically herself in every way,” even as a teenager, a time usually marked by self-doubt and uncertainty.

“She was a force to be reckoned with in the best possible way,” Mia Galvan, a longtime friend, recalled on Friday, three days after Tintor was killed in a fiery crash involving then-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs. “She was never afraid to be herself. She never grew out of that.”

Early on Tuesday, Tintor was driving home after taking her dog, Max, on a late-night walk. She was headed down Rainbow Boulevard, toward her family’s home, when she was rear-ended by a speeding Chevrolet Corvette Stingray driven by Ruggs, according to authorities.

Mere seconds before impact, the Corvette was traveling at 156 mph, more than 110 mph over the speed limit in the residential area, records show.

A prosecutor said Tintor’s Toyota RAV4 was struck with “such violent force” that it burst into flames, trapping Tintor and her dog inside the SUV despite rescue efforts by witnesses who had stopped to help.

Tintor died in the RAV4 as a result of the fire, the prosecutor said. She was 23.

Ruggs was released from the Raiders later that night. He faces charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving. Authorities have said additional charges are expected to be filed against the once-promising football player, related to a loaded weapon found in the vehicle and the injuries his girlfriend, who was in the front seat of the Corvette, suffered in the crash.

Overnight, Galvan said, her friend’s name was pushed into the national spotlight, printed and broadcast again and again in headlines and TV news segments next to Ruggs’ name.

“To see her name and face all over the news was the most unreal moment to have to grasp,” said Galvan, who doesn’t want her friend’s name or story to get lost in the mix of the overwhelming national attention.

Tintor was kind, funny and smart. A hard worker with big dreams, but spontaneous and fun, too, Galvan said. Like that time in high school when they “impulsively bleached” their hair because Tintor had extra hair dye sitting in her bathroom cabinet. And because they were bored.

“When I met Tina,” Galvan told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “she had colored hair and such a quiet yet big personality.”

The two met in 2013, during their freshman year at Durango High School. Galvan said she was drawn to Tintor’s easy-going personality. Everybody was, according to Galvan.

“She was someone you could talk to about anything and not feel judged,” Galvan said, “unless judgment was necessary.”

The two remained friends after graduating from Durango in 2016. Soon after, at 19, Galvan moved in with her best friend, whose home was on the other side of the Las Vegas Valley from where she had grown up.

“I only had two friends that would go out of their way to drive 30 minutes to come and hang out with me,” Galvan said. “One of those friends was Tina.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Galvan and Tintor hadn’t seen each other since the shutdown last year, when widespread panic led to empty store shelves. One day, a frustrated Galvan had posted on social media that she was having trouble finding baby wipes for her son.

Tintor messaged her “so quick,” Galvan said, and asked when and where she could drop off some wipes.

“She was always going out of her way in any way she could for her friends,” she said.

The two had spoken just a week before Tintor was killed, Galvan said, and had made plans to hang out soon. And then Galvan woke up to the news of her friend’s death on Tuesday morning.

“A friendship like hers will be hard to find again,” Galvan said.

Tintor’s parents have not publicly commented on the crash, but through their attorney on Thursday, the family released a statement. It read, in part: “Tina’s tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could ever comprehend. Family was everything to Tina, and she was the light of her parents’ life.”

Her death has touched the community, drawing friends and strangers alike to the site of the crash near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway. There, two makeshift memorials with candles, balloons and bouquets have grown considerably in just three days.

On Thursday, a woman named Kathy came to the intersection with a bundle of flowers. She said she didn’t know Tintor, but as a resident of the area for three decades, she wanted to pay respect to her neighbor. When the florist found out Kathy’s destination, she discounted the bouquet from $60 to $10.

A vigil to honor Tintor and her 3-year-old golden retriever is expected to take place Friday evening at the intersection.

