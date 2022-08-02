Toddler found in Las Vegas hot tub dies

Judiah Berry died Wednesday at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena Campus, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

A Las Vegas toddler has died after being pulled from a family’s hot tub, police said.

Judiah Berry, 2, died Wednesday at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena Campus, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His cause and manner of death were still pending.

Las Vegas police were called at 5:21 p.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of Single Tree Drive, near East Wigwam Avenue and Pollock Drive, after a report of an injured person, according to dispatch logs.

The Metropolitan Police Department declined to provide further information citing an open investigation.

A report from the Department of Child and Family Services said the child was found unresponsive in a family’s hot tub.

The family had no prior history with Child Protective Services, according to the report.

