91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Treasurer of Las Vegas firm faces charges of forgery, theft of $225K

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2023 - 1:53 pm
 
Jennifer Lee (Metropolitan Police Department)
Jennifer Lee (Metropolitan Police Department)

The treasurer and part owner of a Las Vegas start-up company faces charges of forgery and theft over allegations that she embezzled more than $225,000 from the firm.

Jennifer Lee was arrested Thursday by Metropolitan Police Department detectives. She faces five counts of forging monthly bank statements and two theft charges, one for $217,816 and another for $8,821, according to a police arrest report.

Lee was a stockholder and treasurer for ACTC Power, a company formed in June 2022 to license certain technologies, according to majority stockholder Victor Sim.

During a seven-month period from August 2022 to February 2023, Lee was sending herself money from the company’s account and covering up the embezzlement by creating fictitious monthly bank statements, police said.

Sim told police he discovered the embezzlement when he tried to book a flight in February with his company credit card and the transaction was declined. He found out there was $80 in the company account when there should have been at least $200,000.

Lee posted bail Friday at Las Vegas Justice Court and is scheduled back for a status check on Nov. 9, according to court records.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Strip casino proposed at Fashion Show mall
Strip casino proposed at Fashion Show mall
2
Gambler who was kicked out of casino must be paid, regulators say
Gambler who was kicked out of casino must be paid, regulators say
3
Boom town: Ranking the casino implosions along the Strip
Boom town: Ranking the casino implosions along the Strip
4
Students walk out of downtown Las Vegas school in support of teachers
Students walk out of downtown Las Vegas school in support of teachers
5
$200K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$200K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Police: Former apartment manager embezzled more than $161K
Police: Former apartment manager embezzled more than $161K
Las Vegas race car driver in murder-for-hire plot accused of COVID fraud
Las Vegas race car driver in murder-for-hire plot accused of COVID fraud
Police: CCSD employee tricked into sending $1.4M to scammers
Police: CCSD employee tricked into sending $1.4M to scammers
Man sentenced to nearly 4 years in rent fraud scheme, must pay $2.2M
Man sentenced to nearly 4 years in rent fraud scheme, must pay $2.2M
$10M prize notice scheme lands 3 Las Vegas Valley men in prison
$10M prize notice scheme lands 3 Las Vegas Valley men in prison
Police: Theft suspects watched YouTube videos on how to steal from ATMs
Police: Theft suspects watched YouTube videos on how to steal from ATMs