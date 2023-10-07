Treasurer of Las Vegas firm faces charges of forgery, theft of $225K

Jennifer Lee faces five counts of forging monthly bank statements and two theft charges, one for $217,816 and another for $8,821.

Jennifer Lee (Metropolitan Police Department)

The treasurer and part owner of a Las Vegas start-up company faces charges of forgery and theft over allegations that she embezzled more than $225,000 from the firm.

Jennifer Lee was arrested Thursday by Metropolitan Police Department detectives. She faces five counts of forging monthly bank statements and two theft charges, one for $217,816 and another for $8,821, according to a police arrest report.

Lee was a stockholder and treasurer for ACTC Power, a company formed in June 2022 to license certain technologies, according to majority stockholder Victor Sim.

During a seven-month period from August 2022 to February 2023, Lee was sending herself money from the company’s account and covering up the embezzlement by creating fictitious monthly bank statements, police said.

Sim told police he discovered the embezzlement when he tried to book a flight in February with his company credit card and the transaction was declined. He found out there was $80 in the company account when there should have been at least $200,000.

Lee posted bail Friday at Las Vegas Justice Court and is scheduled back for a status check on Nov. 9, according to court records.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.