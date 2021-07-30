Tributes pour in for NHP trooper struck, killed by stolen car

Public tributes and expressions of condolences continued Friday for Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May, who died Thursday after being struck by a car during a pursuit on Interstate 15 earlier in the week.

Micah May (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Signage on Interstate 15 northbound for Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May is seen on Friday, July 30, 2021, in Las Vegas. May died on Thursday, two days after he was struck by a stolen vehicle on Interstate 15. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A sign for Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May is seen on southbound Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, Friday, July 30, 2021. May died at a hospital on Thursday, after he was struck by a stolen vehicle this week. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two signs for Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May are seen on southbound Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, Friday, July 30, 2021. May died at a hospital on Thursday, after he was struck by a stolen vehicle this week. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

All along I-15 in Las Vegas Friday morning highway signs honored the fallen trooper as cars traveled underneath in the north and southbound lanes of the interstate.

“Respect & Honor For Your Service Trooper Micah May — Nevada State Trooper Highway Patrol,” the signs read throughout the morning.

NHP spokesman Travis Smaka said two tributes to May’s life and his service to the state are in the works in Las Vegas. In the coming days the NHP plans to put May’s patrol car at the Police Memorial Park, 3250 Metro Academy Way in northwest Las Vegas, so the public can visit and pay their respects. A candlelight vigil is also expected.

The times and dates of both tributes are pending but the NHP will provide information on both soon.

“He was a great person and a great trooper,” said Smaka, who worked for years with May on the graveyard shift patrolling the roads of Southern Nevada.

May, a 46-year-old married father of two and 13-year veteran of the patrol, was a quiet, kind, giving man who never sought the public spotlight despite winning many awards and recognitions from the NHP, Smaka said. May was awarded the NHP’s Medal of Valor by the agency in 2014 for courage demonstrated during a 2012 officer-involved shooting. He was also diligent in catching impaired drivers.

Smaka said May never wore the Medal of Valor on his uniform despite the prestigious honor, demonstrating “just how humble he was.”

Wayne Dice, Southern Nevada liaison for the Nevada Police Union, said May’s family, friends and coworkers are devastated by his death at University Medical Center.

“It is a tough loss for the Highway Patrol,” Dice said. “Trooper May was a great trooper. He won many awards. It’s a huge loss for us. I feel for his family. I feel for his co-workers that have to go through something as tragic as this. My heart is broken.”

May was struck Tuesday while attempting to deploy “stop sticks” intended to puncture a stolen vehicle’s tires on I-15 near Sahara Avenue, according to the Highway Patrol. May was airlifted to University Medical Center in critical condition. He remained there until his death Thursday night.

The driver of the car that struck May was identified Thursday morning by the Clark County coroner’s office as Douglas Claiborne, 60.

Claiborne stole a car and led authorities on a chase through North Las Vegas and onto the freeway, the NHP said. After the stolen vehicle hit May, troopers managed to stop it, and Claiborne was fatally shot by law enforcement.

Tributes to May’s life were plentiful beginning Thursday night shortly after news of his death broke.

“With heavy hearts, we confirm the loss of … Trooper Micah May #6203,” the Highway Patrol tweeted.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office posted a statement: “Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly and the entire Nye County Sheriff’s Office staff express condolences to the Nevada Highway Patrol and Trooper May’s family. Nevada Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May #6203 tragically passed away today after serving 13 years with the DPS Highway Patrol.”

The FBI in Las Vegas said it sends the “deepest sympathy to the family, friends and co-workers” of May.

Statements from Las Vegas Fire Department and Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick were posted within minutes of the Highway Patrol’s announcement.

“Trooper May gave his life in service to the residents and visitors of Clark County and this state,” Kirkpatrick wrote. “His premature death is a tragic loss for his family and friends, his colleagues, and all of us who appreciate the important public safety work of the Nevada Highway Patrol.”

“Trooper May’s heroism exemplified the definition of a silent guardian. His dedication and service will never be forgotten,” Nevada Department of Public Safety Director George Togliatti said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to this grieving family and recognize the unique sacrifice to the State of Nevada. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.”

