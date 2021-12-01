Trio arrested in death of man found at Summerlin construction site

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Las Vegas man whose body was found at a construction site, according to a report released Tuesday.

A cardboard sign in Summerlin marks the desert area where Ronald Munoz was found dead last month. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man whose body was found at a Summerlin construction site, according to a report released Tuesday.

Alfred McDade is one of three people authorities suspect played a role in the death of 21-year-old Ronald Munoz, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Munoz, of Las Vegas, was found in the desert near Alta Drive and Cross Bridge Road on the morning of Aug. 28, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. He died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Two people, identified only as Nicholas and Wilfred, were arrested during a federal investigation into illegal firearms in early September, according to the arrest report.

A woman called federal authorities shortly after the arrest to report that the pair were involved in a killing, police said.

Detectives reviewed cell phone pings and camera footage from the construction site that showed a maroon Honda Pilot the trio apparently fled the scene in 90 minutes before Munoz’s body was found.

After police pulled the SUV over on Sept. 4 in Las Vegas, they found blood across the front seat and trunk. Officers reported “signs of cleaning” around the blood, and stain removal products were found in the trunk.

Investigators reviewed texts between Nicholas and Wilfred, which detailed their plans to burn the car they borrowed, take out a loan and escape to San Diego, according to the report.

The owner of the SUV told police she lent it to McDade and Nicholas sometime before the killing, police said, and the pair later called her from California to warn her they would be burning the car. Instead, the woman said McDade attempted to clean the car, according to the report.

The mother of Nicholas’ child told police he would be fleeing because Wilfred shot someone, according to the report. The woman said Nicholas was crying and would only say “(the victim) was a member of the Cartel,” police wrote in the report.

Marcy Munoz said at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, her son was always the bodyguard for her and his younger brother, 14-year-old Sean. Since his death, dozens have messaged Munoz to share their love for her son.

“It didn’t have to boil down to where they shot him in the head,” she said at a vigil three weeks after his death. “It didn’t have to come to this point. Ronnie didn’t deserve this.”

It was unclear what charges Nicholas and Wilfred could face. McDade was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with murder, according to court records. He is being held without bail and scheduled for a preliminary hearing Dec. 21.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.