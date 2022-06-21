Truck driver accused of impaired driving in fatal crash

The driver told troopers he smoked marijuana every day, including the night before the crash.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A truck driver is accused of driving under the influence, causing a crash that killed his passenger earlier this month.

Armando Fonte Jr. was booked on reckless driving, failure to decrease speed and driving under the influence resulting in death, according to court records.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were called on June 10 around 10:30 a.m. to State Route 160, just southwest of Las Vegas, after a white Western Star tractor trailer turned over in the rocks, according to a statement from the highway patrol.

The truck’s passenger, Raul Chagollan, 32, died at the scene.

Officers interviewed Fonte, who said his brakes started to give out while he was driving 25 mph. He said he drove into the rocks hoping to slow the vehicle. According to his arrest report, Fonte told troopers he smoked marijuana every day, including the night before the crash.

Troopers wrote that he failed several field sobriety tests, which showed signs of drug impairment, and he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Court records showed he was released June 16 and was prohibited from driving. He had not been formally charged as of Tuesday.

