Truck driver arrested for driving wrong way on US 95 in Las Vegas

A driver behind the wheel of a work truck was arrested by Nevada Highway Patrol on suspicion of driving under the influence after driving several miles the wrong way on U.S. Highway 95, the agency said on Twitter on Thursday night.

In the tweet, NHP Southern Command said a driver was traveling the wrong way from U.S. 95 at Casino Center Boulevard to U.S. 95 at Jones Boulevard. The driver was headed north in the southbound lanes, police said.

The agency did not report any crashes or any injuries.

Earlier Thursday, the NHP reported that there have been 52 wrong-way driver calls in the Southern Command area since Jan. 1. Statewide, there have been 93 wrong-way driver calls, the agency said.

