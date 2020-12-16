Truck driver charged with DUI in crash that killed 5 bicyclists

The driver of a box truck that plowed into a group of nearly 20 bicyclists on Thursday, killing five, has been charged with DUI, court records show.

Damage to a truck is evident as the Nevada Highway Patrol works the scene of a fatal accident involving multiple bicyclists and a box truck along U.S. Highway 95 southbound near Searchlight on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The driver of a box truck that plowed into a group of nearly 20 bicyclists last week, killing five, has been charged with DUI resulting in death, court records show.

An initial report from the Nevada Highway Patrol identified the driver in the crash as Jordan Alexander Barson. He was charged Tuesday with five counts of DUI resulting in death, six counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The crash happened about 9:40 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95, near Nelson Road, about midway between Boulder City and Searchlight.

Michael Anderson, who was one of the bicyclists in the group, said the group had set out from M Resort in Henderson to complete the roughly 130-mile Nipton Loop — a ride they have done each year for the past 15 years.

As the group pedaled southward toward Searchlight, seven riders broke off from the larger group of bicyclists to ride behind their safety escort vehicle for cover.

All of the bicyclists who were killed or seriously injured were riding behind the escort vehicles, according to the Highway Patrol report released Wednesday. Those killed were Erin Michelle Ray, 39; Gerrard Suarez Nieva, 41; Michael Todd Murray, 57; Aksoy Ahmet, 48; and Tom Trauger, 57.

Jerome Ducrocq and Jose Vasquez were also riding behind the car and were injured, Ducrocq critically. His condition was unknown Wednesday morning.

Court records did not indicate that Barson has been arrested as of Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.