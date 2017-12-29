Truck runs over, kills woman in Henderson shopping center

A U-Haul truck hit and killed a 79-year-old woman in the parking lot of a Henderson shopping center, police said.

Th parking lot in front of Walmart at 540 Marks St, in Henderson, NV is shown in this screenshot. (Google)

Henderson police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A U-Haul truck hit and killed a 79-year-old woman in the parking lot of a Henderson shopping center, police said.

Henderson police said the truck ran her over just before 1:30 p.m. outside of a Walmart store, 540 Marks St., near Sunset Road. She died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Police Department spokesman Scott Williams said the woman was walking in the lot prior to the crash. The truck driver, identified by police as Nichole Zimmerman, took off after driving over the woman despite multiple witnesses’ attempts to flag her down, Williams said.

Officers stopped a moving truck near U.S. Highway 95 and Wagonwheel Drive, where Zimmerman was taken into custody, Williams said.

Williams said Zimmerman, 22, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.

It wasn’t clear whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased once the deceased woman’s family is notified.

Her death marks the 11th traffic fatality investigated by Henderson police this year,

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

540 Marks St., Henderson, NV