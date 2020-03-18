Truck used to pull ATM off foundation near Summerlin

An ATM machine was stolen then discarded “not far from its original location” on Wednesday morning near Summerlin, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A thief or thieves used a truck to pull an ATM off of its foundation Wednesday morning near Summerlin, police said.

Officers were called about 5 a.m. after at least one person used a truck to pull an ATM machine away on the 700 block of South Rampart Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jose Hernandez said.

Police found the damaged ATM discarded “not far from its original location,” Hernandez said.

Detectives were still working to determine if any money was taken from the machine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.