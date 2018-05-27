Two arrested in Arizona after shooting near Hoover Dam

Two people were arrested Saturday night in Arizona after a stolen car was involved in a drive-by shooting near Hoover Dam, police said.

Hoover Dam. (Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review)

Kingman, Arizona, Police Department (Dave Hawkins/Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting was reported shortly after 6:45 p.m. south of the Hoover Dam Bypass Bridge, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in an email. North Las Vegas police said the car involved in the shooting had been stolen from the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and North 5th Street.

A commercial vehicle’s radiator was hit in the shooting near the bridge, but the driver was not injured, Arizona authorities said.

As a northbound Arizona trooper came up behind the stolen car on state Route 93, the vehicle turned around and headed south.

The vehicle ran over strips troopers deployed to stop it near Kingman, Arizona. It then crossed into the southbound lanes and hit a bus. A male and female inside the vehicle were arrested after trying to run away, police said. Authorities did not provide the suspects’ ages.

No one on the bus was injured in the crash.

