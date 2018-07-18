Two in custody after chase ends in southwest Las Vegas

Two people are in custody after a chase involving the Nevada Highway Patrol and Nye County Sheriff’s Office ended early Wednesday in southwest Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said about 1 a.m. that the chase involving troopers and Nye County deputies had ended at Rainbow Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

Metro officers temporarily blocked Rainbow just north of Tropicana while a black sedan was sealed up for evidence and towed away.

