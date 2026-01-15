Two inmates found dead at Southern Nevada prisons

The Nevada Department of Corrections announced two inmate deaths on Wednesday: one at Southern Desert Correctional Center and one at High Desert State Prison.

Eric R. Johnson (left) died at Southern Desert Correctional Center on Jan. 6, 2026. Deshawn L. Thomas, 58, (right) died at High Desert State Prison on Jan. 1, 2026. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Two inmates in Southern Nevada prisons died this month, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced Wednesday.

Eric Johnson, 30, died on Jan. 6 at Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, the department said. The news release did not list a cause of death.

The department said Johnson was serving an eight to 32 year sentence for robbery since April 2024. Johnson’s next-of-kin have been notified of his death, the department said.

Deshawn Thomas, 58, died Monday at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, the news release said. It did not list a cause of death.

The department said Thomas was serving a life sentence for grand larceny, battery causing substantial bodily harm, robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit a violent crime and being a habitual criminal. He had been incarcerated since May 2010. Thomas’ next-of-kin were notified of his death, the department said.

