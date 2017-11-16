Two inmates from Clark County die, one in apparent suicide

The Nevada Corrections Department is investigating the deaths of two inmates, including one apparent suicide.

Jeffery Hosmer and Demetrious Steward (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Jeffery Hosmer, 46, was found unconscious in his cell at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City on Nov. 5 and pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Authorities say Hosmer, who was committed from Clark County in December 2011 and was serving 13 years to 32 years for the possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property and being a habitual criminal, apparently took his own life.

On Nov. 14, a second inmate died at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno. Demetrious Steward, 48, was serving 20 years to life at the Lovelock Correctional Center for sexual assault of a minor. He had two sentences pending for additional charges of sexual assault of a minor, and a two-year to 20-year charge pending for lewdness with a minor.

He had been incarcerated since 2007.

The inmates’ autopsies will be scheduled, the department said in a statement.

