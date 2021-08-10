Two slain in unpaid rent dispute

Las Vegas police investigate a double homicide on Chicago Avenue. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a double homicide in central Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two women were shot to death and a third person was critically injured in a dispute over unpaid rent at a home in central Las Vegas early Tuesday.

Las Vegas Police Lt. Ray Spencer said a man in his 70s was taken into custody in the killings at a residence on West Chicago Avenue near South Main Street and Las Vegas Boulevard South.

The crime scene is just a short distance from the Stratosphere.

Spencer said at 12:25 a.m., police were called to the home in the 200 block of Chicago.

“They located a woman who was in the front yard suffering from a gunshot wound,” Spencer said. “The officers performed a down citizen rescue. They brought her to the intersection of Chicago and Industrial (Road) to perform first aid. Medical personnel arrived and that woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Police said a man then emerged from the home “suffering from nine gunshot wounds.”

“The male was rescued and transported to University Medical Center trauma where he is currently in critical condition,” Spencer said.

A gunman inside the home initially refused to surrender, prompting a police SWAT team to surround the dwelling. When the man eventually surrendered, SWAT officers went inside and found a second woman dead from gunshot wounds.

“The preliminary details that we have right now is that this shooting resulted (from) a dispute over rent not being paid,” Spencer said.

Spencer said police believe the gunman is the landlord of the house, and that he resided at the home with the renters. No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

